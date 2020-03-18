Non-urgent procedures and operations to be postponed as NHS Tayside ‘gear up for the challenges ahead’

Non-urgent procedures and operations are to be postponed from next week in all of NHS Tayside’s hospitals.

The health board has made the decision following the Scottish Government’s announcement that all non-urgent elective care should be postponed in order to free up capacity in hospitals for at least the next three months.

Urgent and cancer activity will continue, but routine follow-up outpatient appointments will be postponed from Monday.

All routine new outpatient clinics are being reviewed and non-urgent cases postponed until a later date.

Clinical teams are also working to run some new outpatient clinics using video and telephone consultations.

NHS Tayside medical director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “In light of the latest advice, we have taken the decision to postpone non-urgent operations and appointments.

“We hope people understand why we have had to do this as our clinical teams and support staff gear up for the challenges ahead.

“Patients will be contacted directly to inform them of the changes to their appointment.”