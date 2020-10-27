Non-profit group submit plans to convert former music centre into art studio and gallery

A nationwide non-profit group has submitted plans to convert a disused music centre into an art studio.

The plans, which were validated by the city council on Thursday, come from Drawing Projects UK, and propose the conversion of Bell Street Music Centre into an art gallery and studio.

The project aims to bring bring “national and international contemporary art and design to the city of Dundee”.

The Bell Street building was designed by architect James Black in the 1840s and was previously owned by Dundee City Council, however it was put on the market for £250,000 along with several other council-owned buildings in an effort to reduce maintenance costs.

The property was originally used for music lessons and live concerts, with records showing its use for performances as far back as the 1960s.

The building has since been purchased by Drawing Projects UK, which plans to turn it into a destination for artists from all over the world.

The art organisation, which is based in Trowbridge, England, focuses on the “research, development, production and promotion of exhibitions, events and workshops in drawing and contemporary art”.

It was founded in 2009, with its Trowbridge premises opening in 2015.

The new plans include proposals for an art studio and gallery inside of the building, along with a cafe and offices.

They also propose an on-site living area for longer-term residents who are studying at the property, as well as further living spaces for visiting artists and the property owner.

The property will be used for various art exhibitions and events, and will also serve as a meeting area for creatives and artists.

In a design statement submitted on behalf of the Drawing Projects, architecture firm Jon Frullani said: “The aim of this project is to bring national and international contemporary art and design to the city of Dundee as well as hosting community-led events specific to the local context.

“It intends to provide a range of high-quality visitor accommodation within the city centre and in turn will bring national and international artists and guests to further enhance the attractiveness of the city.

“The proposals will also preserve and enhance the character of the conservation area in which the building sits. To that end, we would encourage the support of Dundee City Council in the scheme.”