Nominations open for Fife sports clubs who have gone ‘above and beyond’ to help communities during Covid

Fife sports clubs who have gone above and beyond to help their communities during the Covid pandemic are to be formally recognised.

Nominations are now open for the first-ever Fife Sport Recognition Awards, for volunteer and community clubs across the region.

There are around 1,000 teams in Fife and many have had to come up with novel ways to keep in touch with members over the past year.

From zoom training classes to quizzes and virtual meals, there has been no shortage of ways to bring people together.

Others have helped share vital information with the wider community or worked with foodbanks or shopping networks.

The awards are organised by Fife’s three sports councils, along with Active Fife, and every successful nominee will receive a certificate of recognition.

Jennifer Noble of Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council said many clubs had continued to boost their members’ health and wellbeing during lockdown.

Jennifer, who also runs Enigma Gymnastics Club in Levenmouth, added that hundreds of people had been helped as a result.

“There are so many sports clubs across Fife and lots of them have gone above and beyond to look after their members’ mental and physical health,” she said.

“Sports clubs can be more than just a sports club. They’re part of the community and they really need recognised for what they’ve tried to do.”

One example is Jennifer’s own club, which organised lockdown gifts for those who normally do gymnastics together.

“When it was allowed, volunteers went round all 120 members to give them things like skipping ropes or fitness balls – things like that to keep them active,” she said.

“Some have been doing zoom training sessions, regular chats or quizzes.

“Others have organised walking groups outside instead of their regular training.”

Support network

Jennifer said each of the activities had been invaluable.

“So many people have felt isolated during this time so this kind of activity was important to them,” she said.

“We’ve been a support network to each other.

“Most of the organisers are volunteers who have a life too and who are also dealing with the pandemic.

“Sometimes that’s been forgotten about.”

We are seeking nominations for clubs, groups, coaches and individuals who made a real difference in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.” Jennifer Noble.

Nominations opened last week and are already flooding in.

People can nominate coaches, parents, committee members or participants if they have gone beyond their normal role to help out.

“Whilst we are very aware that there is still lots of great work going on, we are seeking nominations for clubs, groups, coaches and individuals who made a real difference in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020,” Jennifer said.

Nominations close on April 30.