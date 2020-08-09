Album featuring work of Angus careers adviser who took his own life nominated for Scottish Album of the Year

An album featuring the work of a talented Angus high school careers adviser who took his own life has been nominated for the 2020 Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Awards.

Back On The Outside: The Songs Of Graeme Scott was released at Assai Record Shop on Union Street, Dundee, last September following a successful crowdfunding campaign launched by old friend and former bandmate Andy McDiarmid.

Andy said he was delighted to learn that the album, which has been raising funds for Scottish mental health charity Brothers in Arms, featured on the SAY 2020 music prize nomination list.

“I’m really pleased to raise some awareness around the album again,” said Andy, 38, who is formerly of Newburgh in Fife and now of Glasgow.

“I had intended to go to some Brothers in Arms events with the albums, but then lockdown happened. So this is a great way of promoting it.

“Also, it is just something else that I can do for Graeme to let more people hear his music.”

Graeme, 39, who worked as a careers adviser at Webster’s High, Kirriemuir, and Carnoustie High, died following a battle with depression.