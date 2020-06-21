Tech Talk: Derek Uchman has a tough time with the Nokia Beacon 3

You’ll know that we’re massive fans of all kinds of tech, and testing kit is the highlight of our week. But sometimes, just sometimes, we can see gadgets far enough. This is a classic example.

£349.99

Judging from the blurb on its website, this looked exciting.

“The Beacon 3 mesh creates a seamless Wi-Fi network throughout the home. The intelligent channel selection ensures that at each moment, the optimal Wi-Fi channel is selected, avoiding any glitches.”

Fantastic! Perfect for those working from home.

However, things started to go wrong – very wrong – during the set-up process.

Despite rebooting, resetting, unplugging, replugging, the set-up app got stuck at one spot and wouldn’t progress.

Time for the helpline. Full marks to the guy on the other end – he really tried his best. For two hours we struggled with configurations, swapping cables and more rebooting. Eventually, he came to the conclusion that there was an incompatibility between the set-up app and my phone. “But it’s a Nokia phone,” I said. “I know,” he said, somewhat downcast.

So, just to be clear, the Nokia Beacon 3 doesn’t like the Nokia 9. Astonishing. You couldn’t make it up.

Eventually, he found a fix, and, and we got past the glitch on the app. I thanked him for all his efforts, and proceeded to complete the set-up myself.

I got one of the three modules working, then the second, but the third wouldn’t play ball.

It was at this point I gave up and unplugged the whole thing.

It’s now back in the box.

If I’d gotten back in touch with the helpline, probably someone would have helped me through the final stages, but, to be honest, I’d had enough. For this sort of money, people should be guaranteed a seamless install, don’t you agree?

PS. Just noticed: the back of the box says: “Wi-Fi that works”!