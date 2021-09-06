Noisy Dundee fans can help propel Dark Blues up the table insists defender Cammy Kerr as he reveals injury relief

Cammy Kerr says having the Dundee crowd back again this season can propel the Dark Blues up the Premiership table.

The club’s longest serving player has had to wait a long time to play in front of a big crowd at Dens Park.

With a knee injury keeping him out of league action until last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell, Kerr is looking forward to some home comforts against Livingston on Saturday.

That will be his first chance to play in front of more than the 500 supporters who were allowed into last season’s play-off final since the pandemic began.

In fact, Kerr’s last home match in front of an unrestricted crowd was a 3-0 home defeat to the Steelmen in the Scottish Cup in January 2020.

Only 2,407 turned up for that contest – a much healthier crowd is expected this weekend. Especially with the return of fans’ favourite Leigh Griffiths.

And Kerr can’t wait for the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd once more.

He said: “We’re at home, the crowd will get behind us again.

“They did that at Motherwell and came out in their numbers.

“They were brilliant from start to finish.

“Even at the end of that game it was evident when we walked off, they were all cheering us off.

“That is massive for us. We need that.

“That reaction makes you proud going in, gives you that wee boost even though there is a defeat in the system.”

‘We’re not far away at all’

Though both sides head into the crunch contest at Dens Park searching for their first wins of the season, Kerr insists Dundee’s performances give them plenty of belief that will change soon.

Against Motherwell, Kerr & Co. dominated their hosts and were unfortunate to fall to defeat.

“We’re not far away at all. Take the Celtic game out of it and, a few decisions go the other way, it’s a different start.

“There isn’t any cause for concern, we just need something to break for us.

“You take Paul McMullan’s shot against Motherwell, an inch lower and it’s a great start for us to build on.

“It wasn’t to be but I’m proud of that performance even if it didn’t go our way.

“Against Motherwell, I thought we were excellent

“I thought the boys were great but it showed the league we are in – if the slightest thing is off, you get punished.

“That happened at Motherwell and it was a blow to lose that game.”

‘I was a bit worried’

Kerr picked up a knee injury in the first half of Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup win at Montrose in July.

It was feared he would need surgery to correct the problem and he wore a leg brace for a significant time.

Being injured is an unfamiliar feeling for the super fit Kerr.

“I was a bit worried [it would be long-term],” he added.

“I’ve never been one to get injured and I pride myself on that.

“A few years ago I went the whole season training every single day.

“At the start of the season, that’s my aim but sometimes things get put in your way.

“The injury did that, it was a bad one but not the worst you could ever get.

“It was bad for me but Gerry Docherty (club physio) was brilliant.

“I’m glad to be back.”