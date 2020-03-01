Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews noise-cancelling headphones

If you want to listen to music without any distractions, then a pair of noise-cancelling headphones should be on your wish list. They don’t come cheap, so it pays to shop around. We look at three and find out if they’re worth the cash.

£120

Lindy make headphones at the budget end of the scale, but the BNX-100 has plenty of premium touches, such as a build quality that looks like it will last, a rather nice carry case, and, best of all, a feature that pauses music when you take the cans off, and restarts when put back on again. The sound quality is refined and there is a clear distance between instruments.

£149.99

The Venue has a very distinct feature – Tile integration. In case you don’t know, Tile is a wireless disc which helps you locate things when they become misplaced. The Venue has this built in. So, full marks to Skullcandy for this. Also good is the balanced sound quality – it’s just right. Build quality, however, is less impressive, and the Venue feels a bit plasticky and cheap.

£299

PSB make speakers that aim to be world-beating. And it seems they have taken the same approach with their headphones. There are no bells and whistles and the M4U 8 looks rather plain, but that’s fine, because, for your cash, you’ll hear a finely balanced sound that is dynamic and punchy, and is ideal for any and every kind of music. One for the audiophile.