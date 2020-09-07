‘Nobody wanted to know’ – Male domestic abuse survivor reveals horror he suffered

A victim of domestic abuse has told how he attempted suicide four times after suffering horrendous violence at the hands of his ex-partner.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also claimed he was given next to no support by the authorities after reporting his attacker.

Police Scotland has since said it will launch an investigation into the handling of his case, which never led to any charges against his former partner.

The victim said he had taken the difficult decision to speak about the abuse he suffered after feeling that, when he reported his own predicament, “nobody wanted to know and nobody believed” him.

His ex-partner had been controlling and mentally abusive, but the relationship took an even darker turn earlier this year when the victim tried to end things.

The 30-year-old said: “All I wanted was to start again on my own. But when I made that clear, my partner turned violent and hit me.

“He also used emotional blackmail by taking away my beloved dog and saying if I wanted to see him again I would have to spend time with him too.”

The victim was forced to flee Dundee as he feared the repercussions of ending his relationship, and stayed with friends.

But he felt isolated during the coronavirus lockdown, without the ability to go about his daily business or get counselling or help as a result of the restrictions. He also felt so distressed he attempted suicide on several occasions.

Having now been a victim himself, he feels it’s important to speak out about the domestic abuse of men – and says it’s something that has to be taken more seriously.

“I was so distressed after the violence I was a victim of that I just wanted to die, and tried taking my own life four times,” he said.

“I wanted to shine a light on the domestic abuse of men, but it’s like nobody wants to talk about it or help the victims.

“I felt no one cared because I was a guy being hit by my gay partner – the people I turned to didn’t want to acknowledge what was happening.

“Guys are the victims of domestic abuse too, whether it’s by a male or a female partner and it’s time it was recognised and more help was available.”

He also felt that when he dealt with police they were not sympathetic to his situation.

He added: “Being abused was bad enough, but it was worse not being believed.

“A police officer said he thought I had inflicted the injuries myself – why would I do that?

“I felt like because I was a gay guy who had been the victim of domestic abuse no one cared.”

Following the victim’s complaints over the police handling of his case, and after being approached by the Tele, Police Scotland’s Superintendent Emma Croft has said the force will revisit the handling of the man’s case.

She said: “If this person feels that officers did not meet our standards of fairness, dignity and respect and wishes to make a formal complaint this will be thoroughly investigated.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland and we are committed to working with our partners to reduce the harm it causes and ultimately eradicate it.

“Domestic abuse unfortunately affects all of our communities and has no respect for ability, age, ethnicity, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and Police Scotland will not tolerate it.

“Where Police Scotland receives a report of domestic abuse it is taken seriously, victims are listened to and their report thoroughly investigated.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, there are places you can turn to for help. These include: