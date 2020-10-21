‘Nobody should have to live like this’- Dundee pensioner tells of faulty window problems which have plagued him since 2019

An OAP has claimed he has been waiting 14 months for his broken windows to be fixed, despite repeated complaints to the council.

George Giblin, 74, who lives in sheltered housing in the Lochee Road area first complained about the issue just a few weeks after he moved in, in August of last year.

He says broken seals on the windows are allowing the cold to come into the house and claims “nobody should have to live like this”.

Twice someone has came to his house to fix the seals around the windows, meanwhile, an architect who came to assess the house two weeks ago condemned their condition.

George says he has phoned the council a number of times to complain and has spoken to numerous people at the local authority who have all told him his house is fine.

He said: “They keep telling me the previous tenant made no complaints when I know she has because I’ve spoken to her.

“The two bedrooms are the worst. As soon as the architect opened up the windows the seal came off. The architect says they are not fit for purpose.”

George, who has heart and kidney problems, as well as arthritis, claims when he phoned the council for an update after the architect’s visit, he was told the authority was looking for another architect for a second opinion.

He then received a phone call on Tuesday afternoon and says he was told no work would be done on his windows in the “near or distant future”.

He added: “When it’s a very windy day the Venetian blinds start to go. I’ve got to make sure every door in the house is closed.

“I can’t lie at the window side of my bed, I’ve got to lie at the other side from the draft coming in the windows. I put a blanket on top of my quilt and sometimes I go to bed with my housecoat on.

“I’m on tramadol for the pain in my joints, the cold isn’t helping anything. I’m starting to suffer from mental health problems. I shouldn’t have to put up with this, it is just getting me down.

“I’m very concerned. In this day and age nobody should have to live like this. I think it’s ridiculous. It’s a waste of my time to put my heating on because it’s not doing any good.

“The winter time is coming upon us now, last year I had to grin and bear it. They are willing to take your rent money but they are not willing to do any repairs.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the situation and working to resolve the issue.”