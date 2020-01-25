‘Nobody at Dundee United is thinking about Hibs’ says coach Forrest

“Nobody is thinking about Hibs” at Tannadice as Dundee United aim to take a step closer to the Championship title today against Morton.

The Tangerines have a big cup clash coming up on Tuesday evening at Easter Road.

Sitting 17 points clear at the top of the Championship, it could be easy to take bread and butter league matches for granted with a glamour cup-tie just days away.

However, assistant head coach Gordon Forrest insists there are no thoughts of the Scottish Cup replay around Tannadice ahead of this afternoon’s game.

Promotion to the Premiership is the be-all-and-end-all for United after almost four years in the second-tier.

And the former Vancouver Whitecaps coach revealed that attitude has come from the players themselves.

“It’s a game-by-game mentality the players have bought into – no matter how many points we are ahead.

“Even if there is a cup game coming, it is that next match and you can see the players are really focused on that.

“The league is the most important thing for us.

“We want a cup run as a club, especially for the history of the club and the opposition we are facing is fantastic for the players, but our main focus is the game ahead which is Morton.”

The Ton may be sitting eighth in the table but have won three of their last four outings.

Despite the Tangerines’ almost perfect home record this campaign, where they have dropped just two points, Forrest and the rest of the coaching team are stressing to the players that they can’t afford to take David Hopkin’s men lightly.

“We’ve had a challenge in the cup but it’s really important we keep winning in the league,” Forrest added.

“We want to keep our home record going.

“Morton are always a challenge and we are planning for that this weekend.”

That may mean a few tweaks to the tactics and starting XI but Forrest is delighted ones that have been made in recent weeks haven’t affected performances.

“Tactically we’ve changed things a bit recently and there have been a few injuries.

“We’re fortunate to have players who can come in and out.

“It’s credit to the squad we’ve got and the players in there we can make these changes and still perform to a high level.”

The Tangerines have no new injury worries ahead of today’s game. Nicky Clark and Matty Smith remain out.