Beaver Scout Noah Lackenby spent a day learning lifesaving techniques with staff and students at Dundee University after an online video showing his cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills went viral.

Seven-year-old Noah and his best friend Owen Gregory, eight, who are Carnoustie Beavers, spent a day picking up first aid skills at the university’s school of medicine.

The two lads, participants in NHS Tayside’s Heartstart Discovery programme, joined Dr Ben Shippey, director of Healthcare Simulation at the university, to learn techniques that can double the survival rates for causalities.

Noah’s dad Neil recorded the boys in action and posted the video online.

Picture shows Noah demonstrating CPR on a dummy.