No time for Dundee to lick wounds to maintain bid for promotion

Dundee are licking their wounds right now after a derby day ‘dee-saster’ at Tannadice but they can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves for too long.

With the 6-2 thrashing of their city rivals, Dundee United have opened up a seven-point gap over the Dark Blues and are clear of second-placed Ayr by three points.

If the Tangerines continue their perfect league form, James McPake’s side will need to get into the winning habit before the Championship title favourites are away and clear.

© Supplied

The good news is the September league calendar has lined up some winnable games for a team with ambitions to battle for promotion.

It’s up to Dundee, though, if they can recover from the derby mauling.

Before they get back to league action, there is a Challenge Cup tie at home to Elgin City but the Championship is the absolute priority for the Dark Blues.

Tonight Tele Sport has a look at what’s to come next:

Alloa Athletic

Dens Park

Saturday, September 14

Over the past 13 months, the Wasps have proved a sting in the tail for the top sides in the division as they got the better of both champions Ross County and runners-up Dundee United last season.

They have a different manager this time around but the part- timers go into this contest on the back of Peter Grant’s first league win as boss.

© DC Thomson

Last five meetings: Four Dundee wins, one draw, no Alloa wins.

The two sides haven’t met since 2013/14 when Paul Hartley had just taken over at Dens Park and led his new side to a 3-0 win against his old side.

Alloa haven’t beaten Dundee since a Challenge Cup tie in 2008.

Greenock Morton

Cappielow

Saturday, September 21

David Hopkin’s side sit a point ahead of Dundee as it stands after a mixed start.

A comeback from 2-0 down at home to Partick to win 3-2 showed they have some mettle but then collapsing themselves at Inverness on Friday night 5-0 could leave them vulnerable.

© SNS

They’ve won both home games this season so will be a test.

Last five meetings: Four Dundee wins, one Morton win.

The last meeting between the teams saw Dougie Imrie net the winner for the Greenock side back in 2014. In the past 10 years, that was the only Morton win over Dundee at Cappielow.

Queen of the South

Palmerston Park

Friday, September 27

The Doonhamers may have one of the deadliest strikers in Scotland in their ranks in Stephen Dobbie but they can’t score at the moment.

Just one goal in their four league matches so far this season, scored by Gary Oliver, has left them struggling with just two points picked up.

© SNS

Defeats to Alloa and Ayr most recently have Queens in poor form.

Last five meetings: Three Dundee wins, one draw, one Queens win.

The Doonhamers made short work of Jim McIntyre’s Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season but have come off second best in recent times against the Dark Blues.

Arbroath

Dens Park

Saturday, October 5

Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties have started strongly on their return to the second tier and have two points more than Dundee right now. Hard-working and difficult to break down, the Angus side will be tough.

Last five meetings: Four Dundee wins, one Arbroath win.

© SNS

The last clash came in the Challenge Cup in 2011 with goals from Steven Milne and Stephen O’Donnell.

This will be their first league meeting since 1979 when the Lichties won 2-0 at Dens Park.