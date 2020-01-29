Dundee unlikely to make move for Swedish winger who has been training at Dens

Dundee are unlikely to make a move for Swedish winger Simon Silverholt, the Tele understands.

The 26-year-old, who is a free agent, has been training with the Dark Blues this week.

However, at this stage, boss James McPake has not seen enough to consider making a move for the wide man.

Silverholt started his career in his homeland with Halmstads and most recently turned out for IFK Mariehamn in the Finnish top flight.

Meanwhile, Dee loan target Fraser Murray came off the bench for Hibs against Dundee United in their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay last night.

The details of his switch to Dens Park have yet to be finalised but is still expected to go through before Friday.

The return of fellow-Hibee Sean Mackie to Easter Road is holding up negotiations, with Hibs keen to get him back from his temporary switch to Dundee before allowing Murray to go out.

With Mackie picking up an injury recently, the Hibees are keen to have him under their supervision as he completes his rehab.

Former Celtic winger Ross Wallace remains on trial with the Dark Blues, while the Christophe Berra deal remains on the table after he reportedly turned down advances from English side Salford City.

