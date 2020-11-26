Pair accused of running Dundee brothels have warrants issued after failing to appear at court

Two people accused of running multiple brothels in Dundee are being hunted by police after they failed to attend court.

Romanian nationals Eduard Stanciu, 30, and Cristina Gaica, 31, also allegedly defrauded HMRC out of almost £10,000 through a bogus rebate.

Warrants were issued for their arrest at Dundee Sheriff Court after the pair failed to appear in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that Stanciu and Gaica’s activities were linked to human trafficking.

Both are accused of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution between September 28 2015 and August 23 2019 at addresses on Arklay Street, Blackness Road, Peddie Street, Lochee Road and Kirkcaldy’s Potters Street.

Between January 8 2016 and August 23 2019, Stanciu and Gaica allegedly concealed, transferred or removed criminal property from the same addresses.

Prosecutors allege that they moved money from different bank accounts and withdrew money from accounts in Romania.

A third charge alleges the pair pretended to HMRC that they were due a tax rebate and receive a rebate of £9,840.50 fraudulently.

Stanciu and Gaica, whose last known address was on Arklay Street, also allegedly made a further claim for £22,999.09 in an attempt to obtain money by fraud.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael granted a warrant to arrest the pair.