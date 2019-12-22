No sense of reality as McFadden’s strike hit the net in memorable win against France

Football players, managers and staff are always sought for quotes by the media.

I’m continuing to share some of them with you, which are associated with the Scotland international team.

Tommy Burns, Scotland assistant manager, was speaking prior to the European Championship qualifier against France in Paris in September 2007.

He offered: “As sure as night follows day, our fans will turn up expecting Scotland to beat France.

“That is the great thing about Scottish people.

“However, it can also be their undoing.

“There is no real sense of reality here.”

History now shows the Scots beat France 1-0, thanks to James McFadden’s wonder strike.