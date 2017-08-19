‘No room for sentiment’ as Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon looks to get one over on old club Brechin

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is ignoring the Championship table as he adopts a “one game at a time” policy.

Victory for his Tangerines when former club Brechin visit Tannadice today would maintain a 100% league record after three games.

And with every other team in the second tier already dropping points, it would guarantee United finish the day in top spot.

Ray, though, isn’t looking at the table yet and he knows however well his team continue to do, they will face stiff challenges in the months ahead.

“All we’re thinking about is winning the next game and looking after our own business,” he said.

“It’s nice to be top but it doesn’t mean much this early and neither does the fact other teams have dropped points.

“There are a lot of good teams in this league and there a few capable of mounting a promotion challenge.

“Falkirk will be there or thereabouts because they always are, Inverness looked strong when we beat them on the opening day and I’m sure Morton will be up there again as well.

“On top of that you have St Mirren and Queen of the South who look strong this season and, for me, Dunfermline will be dark horses. They’ve signed well.”

And while others, like his old club Brechin, may not be fighting in the top half, he knows they will be capable of competing.

“Brechin finished last season very well to get up and they won’t lie down to anybody.

“They are a very well run club with good people, I know that from my time there.

“They gave me my chance to manage in the senior game and were a great club to work for, so I’ll always have a soft spot for them.

“But there won’t be any room for sentiment and all I’m interested in is three points.”

Long-term absentee Tam Scobbie is again missing and United also have a few doubts.

Striker Scott McDonald hasn’t done much training this week because of a dead leg and centre-half William Edjenguele also picked up a knock against Queen of the South last week.

Both are expected to be ready in time.

Meanwhile, Scott Fraser will come in for Paul McMullan, who is completing a two-game ban after his red card last week.