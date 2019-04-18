No reduction in GP appointments at Tayview surgery despite cut in hours

There will be no reduction in the number of GP appointments at a Tayport surgery despite a cut in its opening hours, it has been claimed.

Tayview Medical Practice has decided to close its Tayport branch in the afternoons from June 3 because of a lack of GP cover.

Normal services will continue at its Newport surgery.

The issue has caused such concern among patients in the Taybridgehead area that a public meeting was held, attended by more than 100 locals.

A number of the GPs and practice business manager David Ramsay attended to try to allay fears.

Mr Ramsay said that, along with other practices across Scotland, there were challenges in both recruiting GPs and securing locum services.

“Understandably, concerns were raised by patients who reside in Tayport regarding both the reduction of hours and transport to our Newport site when our Tayport site is closed,” he said.

“However, we would like to reassure our patients that there will be no reduction in the number of GP appointments at our Tayport site and that a full GP service will continue to be provided each weekday, between the hours of 8am-6pm, at our Newport site for all of our registered patients.”