No reason to panic, despite Angus Covid-19 cluster, claims disease expert

A disease expert has claimed Tayside will be free of Covid-19 by Christmas, despite a cluster of new cases reportedly in Montrose.

The cases were confirmed by NHS Tayside yesterday, and have been rumoured to be in and around the Angus town, with the board confirming one has a direct link to the recent outbreak in Aberdeen.

The NHS has said the group all have minor symptoms and none has required any medical treatment, while another 54 people have been traced and advised to self-isolate.

While the news of a cluster in Tayside has caused some concern, Professor Hugh Pennington believes that there is no cause for alarm for a wider spread of the virus.

The emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University said: “That is how a virus like this works. It only takes one person travelling from Aberdeen to Montrose or to north-east Angus for the virus to be transferred there.”

“I don’t think we need to be too worried at this stage.

“If we continue to obey the guidelines and stick to such things such as social distancing I would like to think we would be clear of this in the Tayside area but Christmas time.”

“I don’t think we need to be overly worried about these new outbreaks. The numbers are not significant.

“We have track and trace measure in place to monitor where new cases arise and if we use this we can hopefully prevent even further spread of this virus.”

A spokesman for NHS Tayside confirmed its health protection team is currently investigating a “small number of linked cases” in north-east Angus.

Dr Daniel Chandler, the board’s associate director of public health, said: “Five positive cases, which are all connected, have been identified, with one having a direct link to the outbreak in Aberdeen.

“All of the positive cases have mild symptoms and none has required any medical care.

“NHS Tayside health protection team, in conjunction with NHS Grampian and the national test and protect service, has identified a further 54 individuals as contacts and these have been followed up with advice on self-isolating and offered testing where this has been appropriate.

“There is currently no evidence of wider community spread in Angus or elsewhere in Tayside. No individual premises, businesses or establishments are currently linked to the ongoing investigation.”