‘No real pressure on me’ says Shankland as he prepares for Scotland call-up

New Scotland star Lawrence Shankland says there’s “no real pressure on me” as he prepares to join up with the national side.

The Dundee United striker became the first Championship player since John McGinn in 2016 to be called up to the full Scotland squad.

He’ll join up with Steve Clarke’s national set-up next week ahead of matches against Russia and San Marino.

He admits the call came as a bit of a surprise.

© SNS

He said: “I was just buzzing. I certainly wasn’t expecting it when the gaffer told me just before the Scotland squad was announced.

“He said he was delighted for me and I deserved my chance because I have worked hard and that’s now paying off.

“He also said that when I join up with the squad I should go and enjoy it. It is brilliant and good recognition for Dundee United and what we are doing as a team.”

Shankland has scored 13 league goals in seven matches this campaign, including a hat-trick on Saturday against Morton (see video above) but admits expectations will be a bit different for the national team.

He added: “I just need to go and give it a go and if I get the opportunity then try to take it.

“I am looking forward to joining up with the squad to see what they have and what level I need to get to.

“There is no real pressure on me. I just need to go and enjoy it because nobody is expecting me to start against Russia and then to go out and score four or five goals.

© SNS

“The only pressure will come from within to do as well as I can against top players with some of them playing in the English Premier League.

“It is not very often an opportunity comes along so I just want to go out and, hopefully, I can impress.”

Ally McCoist, Rangers’ all-time goal-scoring record holder, was one of several voices in the footballing world who called for Shankland to be called up by Clarke for the upcoming international double-header.

Scotland travel to face Russia on October 10, then have match at Hampden against San Marino, who they beat 2-0 earlier this year (see video below).

Shankland made an impact for the Scotland Under-21 side on his debut back in March 2015, scoring a late double in a 2-1 friendly win in Hungary.

The striker, then on the books of Aberdeen, struck twice in the final five minutes to turn the match in the Scots’ favour (see video below).

Earlier this week, the Tele launched a poll asking if the striker deserved to be on the bench, to start the game, or shouldn’t have been selected.

What do you think? Please vote in our quick poll below.