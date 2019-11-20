‘No questions asked’: Plea for thief to return bike with huge sentimental value after it was stolen outside Dundee’s Spex Pistols shop

A thief who stole a vintage bike with huge sentimental value has been urged to return it by the end of the day, “no questions asked”.

The man was captured on CCTV picking up the purple Raleigh Chopper outside Spex Pistols in Johnston’s Lane in the West End shortly before 4pm yesterday.

It belonged to the nephew of shop owner Richard Cook, who says the thief may have attempted to steal it before.

“If they bring it back today there will be no questions asked by us,” he said.

“The bike is usually chained up to a drainpipe or a flower pot but yesterday it was chained to itself, through the spokes so no-one could just pedal it away.

“We’ve got CCTV of him and dashcam footage of him wheeling it along near the Bay Horse pub and we think we know who he is.

“I believe he also tried to steal it before a couple of months ago but someone stepped out and challenged him.”

Mr Cook believes the thief has stolen the retro bike in the belief it is an original Mark 1, which can fetch up to £2,000.

However, the bike in question is a Mark 3 – one of the revival models launched in 2004, 25 years after production of the original came to an end.

Mr Cook added: “He might be lucky to get about 20 quid for it. My nephew got it when he was very young and he has kept it in pristine condition – so we would really like it back.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the matter and carrying out enquiries, anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2414 of 19 November.”