Woman accused of theft and having knife in Dundee Home Bargains store

A Dundee woman has appeared in court over claims of theft and possessing a knife.

Sheila Flynn, 53, of Drumlanrig Drive, appeared on petition alleging two charges on November 21.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged that she was in possession of a blade at Home Bargains, Milton of Craigie.

During the same incident, she allegedly stole a quantity of clothing.

Flynn made no plea or declaration and her case was continued for further examination. She was bailed.