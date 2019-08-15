No plea by man accused of choking partner in Dundee flat and making threats of violence

Bruce Webster, of Albert Street, is accused of attacking his partner and sending her threatening messages.

The 21-year-old is charged with repeatedly pushing the woman on the body, causing her to fall, grabbing her throat and restricting her breathing on July 13 on Kerrsview Terrace.

On August 8, Webster allegedly swore and threatened her with violence in messages.

He made no plea and his case was continued for further examination, and was granted bail.