No plans to close Spar on Hilltown – despite the fact the building is up for sale

Retail firm CJ Lang has said there are no plans to close the Spar on the Hilltown despite the fact the building is up for sale.

The Spar, near to the junction with Kinghorne Road, has been a staple of the area over recent years.

A spokeswoman for CJ Lang and Son Limited confirmed the store was on the market before adding there are no plans to close the site.

The company provides services to independent Spar stores throughout the whole of Scotland.

One local shopper, who declined to be named, said she was happy to hear the store wasn’t shutting its doors.

She added: “We’d heard rumours that it might be closing completely.

“I’m pleased for the staff that there are no jobs impacted by any pending sale.

“It’s at quite a busy part of the Hilltown with a lot of flats and houses nearby.”

Rightmove has given a guide price of £75,000 for the unit.

The property company publicised that the store boasted over a £100,000 gross profit at the end of the financial year in 2018.

Net retail sales for the same period sat at more than half a million pounds.

The spokeswoman added: “There are no plans to close Spar Hilltown.

“The store is currently on the market for disposal which would safeguard employment for the staff in the store.”