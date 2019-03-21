No plans for indoor market site in Dundee gutted by fire

A former marketplace and gym that were ravaged by a fire will be flattened to the ground by the end of this month.

The premises on Main Street were reduced to ruins following a fire in September last year.

Four teenagers are due to appear in court in connection with the blaze which destroyed the Fit4Lesss and Hilltown Indoor Market.

John Gibson, a director at land owners Kinburn LLP, said engineers and insurers felt the best option was to demolish the facade.

Speaking today he said there had been “no formal approach” to redevelop the site once the work was completed.

He said: “The work is likely to be finished by the end of the month.

“We spoke with engineers and insurers and it was agreed demolition was the only way forward.

“If there was an interest for an outdoor market in the short-term we would try to help.

“Certainly at this stage we’ve had no formal approach for anything on the site.”

Gary Gallagher had been a volunteer at the Tayside Furniture Re-Use Network, a charitable organisation which had been due open in the premises.

Gary said the group had been forced to move “temporarily” into a unit in the Kingsway West retail park.

He said: “I’ve been aware the building was scheduled to be demolished for a few months now.

“There were concerns about the safety of the site and there had been difficulties securing it.

“We’ve been up helping to remove items and place them into skips over the last two weeks.

“To be fair to John Gibson and the company, they helped us to get Tayside Furniture relocated into the retail park.

“It’s a shame what happened up at Main Street.

“There had been a lot of work put into developing what would have been our site and we were set to get our building completion certificate. Since the fire the extent of the damage was evident, the steel inside was all twisted and bent.

“There has been some talk of an outdoor market going on the Main Street site once the demolition is completed.

“In my opinion I wouldn’t be opposed to it being turned into a commercial site.

“Maybe there is more merit for affordable quality housing to go in its place.”