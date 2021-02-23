‘No place to hide’ for drink drivers, warns police chief

Drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence have been warned “there is nowhere to hide” in Dundee.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd of the Dundee division of Police Scotland told councillors the number of drink and drug driving offences in Dundee rose by almost a quarter in the last three months of 2020.

A report to Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday night showed that drink/drug offences in Dundee had increased by 24% compared to the same period the year before.

There were 256 reported drink/drug driving offences, compared to 207 reported during the same quarter in 2019/20.

Mr Todd said: “I am extremely disappointed in these figures. This behaviour by irresponsible drivers is completely inexcusable.

“I would tell drivers who are prepared to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs that there is nowhere to hide.”

In his report Chf Insp Todd said the pandemic had resulted in a decrease in the number of vehicles on the roads..

He said he believed one reason for the increase in offences was the introduction of a new roadside drug testing campaign, which uses wipes to detect the presence of illicit substances.

He said: “The drug wipe testing kit continues to feature heavily in the media and was prevalent

throughout our Festive Drink/Drug driving campaign.

“The kit will continue to be an exceptionally effective tool in the continual fight against impaired driving with a considerable number of positive wipes throughout Tayside Division”

During the period in question, Tayside officers recorded a total of 1,028 breath

specimens. From those, 256 drink/drug drive offences were reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The Tayside Roads Policing Unit carried out 270 drug wipes , 111 which were positive and a 159 negative.

He said: ” It is extremely disappointing to see that people are still willing to take the risk and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Broughty Ferry Lib Dem councillor Craig Duncan said: “It is disappointing that people are still driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“I would have thought that the amount of people driving during the pandemic and lockdown would have been significantly reduced, given the pubs and clubs have been shut, but that has obviously not been the case.”