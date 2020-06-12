Dundee MPs condemn racist signs, agreeing there is ‘no place for targeting people based on skin colour’

Both Dundee MPs have condemned violent signs put up in Baxter Park, while continuing to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Inflammatory posters calling for white people, police officers and MPs to be killed have sparked fury in Dundee.

The flyers were discovered by a shocked dogwalker, who was strolling through Baxter Park.

Among the messages on the posters were “kill a white on sight”, “if they don’t stop kill a cop”, and “all white MPs should hang from trees”.

Stewart Hosie, the MP for Dundee East, where Baxter Park is located, said: “Following the killing of George Floyd, people around the globe embraced the Black Lives Matter movement, and rightly so.

“If systematic racism is identified in our society, it must be ended. However, there is absolutely no need for people to be encouraging violence.

“Too many lives have already been lost to racism around the globe.”

Chris Law also showed support for the movement, while making it clear that violence is not welcome in the city.

He said: “There is no place in our city for the targeting of people based on their race or religion, and I can understand why local people are concerned and upset by these hurtful messages.

“Our city has a proud tradition of standing up for those around the world who face injustice, and I have been immensely proud to see that tradition continued.

“The Black Lives Matter movement has my full support, and I look forward to physically joining others in our city in a show of solidarity once it is deemed safe to do so.

“It is clear that there is still much to be done to help black, Asian and minority ethnic communities across our country, and I will continue to play my part in parliament to help advance this cause.”