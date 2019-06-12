No panic buying at Dens says McPake as he rebuild’s Dundee squad

Dundee boss James McPake says he could have signed “10 teams already” with the amount of players sent his way.

However, he’s determined there won’t be any panic buying at Dens as he takes his time over bringing in any new players for the summer rebuild.

With only 10 senior men signed up for the next campaign and the first team due back for pre-season testing in just nine days, time is of the essence.

James, though, is more concerned with getting the right men in the door at Dens.

And he hopes to have some new faces to add to his first signing of Declan McDaid before long.

Speaking today, he said: “We are close with others but even with Declan we were close for about 10 days before it got done.

“It’s how you define close – there’s a lot of work going on in the background but there are a lot of things that need tied up before you get someone in.

“There is a list of targets, some are higher than others, and we are trying to do it as efficiently as we can.

“We’re not looking to fill a dressing-room with players – we need the right players in, the right characters so we’ll continue to keep taking our time to get it right.”

He added: “I said from the start I’m not just going to rush and sign people.

“We have our targets but it’s a slow time.

“If you look around the other clubs there’s not much going on with players on holiday.

“We’re working all day every day and, from the outside, not much seems to be happening but in the background there is a lot going on.

“However, I will stress again – and I’ll be very strict on this – I won’t rush into anything, it has to be right.

“The amount of players put to me by agents and other people, I could have signed 10 teams already but I don’t believe that’s the right way.

“For the fans it will seem like we are running out of time but the work is getting done in the background and we need to make sure the recruitment is right.”

A number of names have been linked with a move to the Dark Blues over the past few weeks.

Ex-Morton midfielder Michael Tidser yesterday signed for Falkirk but former Partick favourite Kris Doolan is on a long list of targets.