‘No one was expecting such an increase in demand’: Cycling shop owners discuss surge in bike use across Dundee during lockdown

A cycling shop owner has admitted “nobody expected” the spike in bike usage across Dundee as stores struggle to cope with demand.

Shops in the city have struggled to get hold of stock such as bikes, tyres and inner tubes for older style mountain bikes and padded seats.

The increase in those taking up cycling is the result of a large number of people digging old bikes out of sheds to help pass the time during lockdown, says one local seller.

Mark Griffin, from Nicholson’s on Forfar Road, said: “There are some items which are tricky to get hold of – padded seats, everyone seems to want one of them, and tyres and inner tubes for the older sized mountain bike wheels.

“Lots of people have pulled old bikes out of sheds and found that they need repairs – if your tyres are worn you can’t patch them.

“The suppliers didn’t expect to sell anything like the number of sales we’re seeing. They make everything months in advance and base their numbers on last year’s sales figures.

“No one was expecting such an increase in demand.”

Gordon Farquharson, from Spokes on Annfield Road, also said that “no one could have ever predicted” such a rise in sales.

He said their shop – which has remained open throughout lockdown and its workers are classed as key workers – even struggled to get bikes at one point.

He said: “The demand completely outstripped supply.

“People were coming in and just taking what we had without trying them, on bikes anything from £400 to £1,500.

“We were struggling for tyres and tubes at one point too.

“We always managed to get them from somewhere, they were a lot more expensive than out usual suppliers but we would rather that than have nothing to offer the customer.”

Gordon says suppliers are now starting to sell their 2021 stock of bikes to keep up with demand.

He added: “It is starting to get better now, we’re finding it easier to get hold of stock.”