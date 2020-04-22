Martel Maxwell: ‘No one should suffer in silence during this difficult coronavirus lockdown’

Every week, I vow not to write about lockdown or anything coronavirus-related – because we all need an escape from the constant drip of depressing news.

But it’s life right now – we are all living and breathing this experience together.

Even for those with the chirpiest of dispositions, it’s not easy.

And for many who have experienced mental health issues, it’s hell.

The (normal) ability to go to the shops, meet pals, sunbathe in parks or look forward to jetting away on holiday can keep our minds off being anxious.

Doing things and getting out provides a routine and distraction we now lack.

© DC Thomson

We have to motivate ourselves and find our own discipline.

For me, sometimes that happens and other times I’m scared of my own shadow in this time of highs and lows.

Experts say depression is a real issue during lockdown – but they assure us the people trained to speak to those suffering are on high alert.

It might sound like a cliche but talking does and can help.

Don’t suffer in silence. Ring one of the many phone lines there to help.

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.