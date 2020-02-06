‘No one should have to live in fear in their own home’: Dundee mum terrified by letterbox creeper

A young mum who caught someone peering through her letterbox has said she has not been able to sleep since the incident.

Shannon Thomson, from St Mary’s, was at home with her two-year-old son Riley on Sunday when she was disturbed by people outside her door.

After closer inspection, Shannon realised someone was peering through her letterbox while she was in her bedroom with Riley.

The nursing student, 20, said: “It was Sunday about tea time, I was lying in bed and my son was next to me sleeping.

“I heard someone open the letterbox, but I just thought it might be the wind and just left it.

“I heard it again and then could hear voices in the close.”

Shannon then went to her bedroom door which gave her a view of the front door.

She added: “I just saw the letterbox open and eyes just peering through.

“It was quite scary and I shouted at them before they just took off.

“Riley got a big fright.

“My main focus was just get him settled, I’m on edge now and its obviously going to have an impact on him.

“After it happened I was too scared to go into my hall in case they were peaking again.”

Shannon admitted the incident has had a detrimental effect on her as she worries about the culprits coming back to her door, with her now scared to be in the house on her own.

She also said the whole episode has not been good for her mental health either.

Shannon added: “I’m not sleeping at night because I’m scared that someone could come back.

“My anxiety is through the roof and I feel I am just constantly walking on eggshells.”

Although she has lived in the area for three years, Shannon says it is the first time something like this has happened.

A post by Shannon on social media to warn other people about what happened has so far received over 380 share and over 100 comments.

Offering advice to people who could go through similar issues in the area, she said: “As soon as you go in, lock your doors, make sure your windows are locked at night and keep an eye on your area.

“No one should have to live in fear in their own house scared that someone is going to break in. It’s not right.”