‘No one is a guaranteed starter here’: Dundee boss James McPake sends out warning to players

Adam Legzdins may have picked up the Man of the Match award for his display against St Mirren last week after a string of fine saves.

However, Dundee manager James McPake insists there is still plenty of pressure on his goalkeeper coming from new signing Ian Lawlor.

The former Manchester City youth player joined the Dark Blues last month but is yet to get a taste of first-team action yet.

After a fine end to last season, Legzdins has the gloves right now but McPake insists he does not have a first-choice goalkeeper.

That stretches to every position says the Dens gaffer as he sent out a warning to his players.

“You have to earn the right to play,” said McPake.

“Big-name players were left out at certain stages of last season.

“If Ian is the one who is doing the business then he will go in and will stay in.

“If Max Anderson, a midfielder, is doing the business, then he will stay in like he did last season for a spell.

“We are building a squad that can push and I am being genuine – there is nobody that is a guaranteed starter out there.

“We will pick a team that is 1) performing in training, and 2) that we believe can get a result in games.”

‘He has stature’

Though fans are yet to see Lawlor in action, McPake is delighted to bring in the 26-year-old Irishman after a two-week trial last month.

The Dundee boss had other options to consider with Danny Rogers also on trial at the same time.

Lawlor, though, won his new manager over in that time.

And, as usual, McPake made sure he did a bit of background digging by speaking to former Coventry City team-mate Kieren Westwood with both having been in the Irish international set-up.

Of Lawlor, McPake said: “He has stature. He is very big, he is commanding and had a good upbringing at Manchester City.

“I spoke to Kieren Westwood and a few others about him.

“Kieren is the same person I spoke to about Adam Legzdins.

“Obviously we look at footage and (goalkeeper coach) Alan Combe did a lot of work on him.

“We had him up, he worked really well and as I said, he is big and vocal – he is a younger version of Adam.

“We now have two very good goalkeepers in my opinion and young Harry Sharp is pushing as well.”

