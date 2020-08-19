No new cases reported in connection with Perth and Kinross school pupils who tested positive for coronavirus

No new cases and no additional contacts have been reported in connection with the two school pupils who tested positive for coronavirus in Perth and Kinross.

The two children are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.

All of the individuals who were identified as close contacts have been notified and advised to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure, counting from August 14, the date that these individuals were last in contact with the positive cases.

Dr Ellie Hothersall of NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team said: “We would like to thank the schools involved and parents for their cooperation which has assisted with the public health response.

“There continues to be no evidence to suggest that there is any transmission of Covid-19 within either of the schools and the risk to staff and other pupils has been assessed by public health specialists as low.

“Parents should be reassured that if their children have not been identified as a contact, they, along with any siblings, can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal provided no-one in the household has symptoms.”