No new cases following Perthshire pupils’ coronavirus diagnoses

No new cases and no additional contacts have been reported in connection with the two school pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 in Perth and Kinross.
The two children are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.
One attends Oakbank Primary in Perth and the other is at Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie.
