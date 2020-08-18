Tuesday, August 18th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

No new cases following Perthshire pupils’ coronavirus diagnoses

by Stephen Walsh
August 18, 2020, 8:00 pm
© Steve MacDougall/DCTMediaOne of the pupils attended Oakbank Primary School, in Perth (Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)
One of the pupils attended Oakbank Primary School, in Perth (Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)

No new cases and no additional contacts have been reported in connection with the two school pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 in Perth and Kinross.

The two children are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.

One attends Oakbank Primary in Perth and the other is at Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie.