Dundee woman is Toyah’s biggest fan as she goes to four gigs in four days

A woman travelled more than 500 miles to see ’80s pop star Toyah Willcox in four different venues in as many days – and proved it’s no mystery why she’s her number one fan.

Sharon Dickson, of Caird Avenue, has followed the punk rocker around the UK seeing her perform more than 40 times.

Toyah, whose hits include It’s a Mystery and Thunder in the Mountains, performed four shows across Scotland last week to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry.

Sharon, 48, said she has been going to her shows for almost as long.

She said: “I have been planning to go to all four gigs since last November.

“I got my holidays booked and got my accommodation sorted – it was a great buzz to be able to go to all the gigs.

“They were all in intimate venues and I was always at the front.

“I’ve been a fan since I was 10 years old.

“I was really into her music from the get go, she was always a standout on the stage when she was performing and still is.”

Sharon attended gigs in Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness and Glasgow over four days in the last week of April.

She added: “I loved all the gigs, the Dundee one was obviously that extra bit special as it was in my own city.

“Toyah has performed in Dundee before including a gig in the Gardyne over four years ago.

“It was quite full-on getting trains and buses to all the gigs but I survived it.”

The retail worker has even been compared to the pop star and actress in the past.

She added: “People have said there is a bit of a resemblance, it certainly wasn’t intentional on my behalf.

“I’m going to the gigs in Newcastle, Birmingham, Nottingham and Brighton later this year.

“It would be fair to say I’m a bit of a super fan.”