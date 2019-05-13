No love lost between Phil Tinney and Dundee boss Bob Shankly

Further to our recent tales and replies regarding former Dundee FC footballer John Phillips, Howard Thompson, from England, continues with input in an email.

He said: “I live in a small village in Cumbria.

“We have a John Phillips living here who once told me he had been on Everton’s books at one time.

“He will now be in his 1970, and was born in Glasgow.

“He also possibly played for Dundee?

“I can’t find any record of his playing career other than the piece you put in the paper on December 15.”

Phil Tinney was in the same article and there were some replies on Twitter when he was also featured in another story on February 16.

‘The Derry Coo’ said: “Phil still stays in Liverpool.

“He ended up quite high up in Social Work.

“He is an absolute gentleman.”

Surprisingly, he also stated: “He had no time at all for Bob Shankly, and I couldn’t believe it when he told me.”

‘Mikeydfc’ stated: “Regarding Phil Tinney in your column, I knew his brother Archie well.

“I’m sure Phil moved to Liverpool. I met him a few times.”