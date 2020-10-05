‘Absolutely not’ – No loan move for Dundee star Fin Robertson insists boss James McPake

Dundee midfielder Finlay Robertson is currently making his way back from injury but, when he does return to full fitness, one place he definitely won’t be going is out on loan.

The 17-year-old suffered what seemed to be a serious ankle problem when he was stretchered off last weekend at the start of a friendly with Cove Rangers.

Thankfully, he should only be out for another week or so with the Dark Blues back in competitive action in the Betfred Cup tomorrow night against Forfar while the mouth-watering opening fixture of the Championship at Hearts is on Friday week.

Once Robertson returns, he will be battling for a midfield berth with former Scotland internationals Charlie Adam and Graham Dorrans as well as senior pros Jamie Ness, Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne, with the latter also due back from injury soon.

Dundee legend Rab Douglas reckoned recently that, with such fierce competition for places, the best thing for young Robertson would be to go out on loan for the season to gain more game time and experience.

However, Dens boss James McPake insists that the youngster, who has just signed a three-year contract extension with the club, is going nowhere.

The manager said: “It took a wee while but we were delighted to get the new deal done.

“We are really pleased we have tied Fin to the football club. It is a good deal for us and a good deal for him. Everybody is happy.”

And when asked if Robertson would be going out on loan this season, McPake emphatically stated: “Absolutely not.”