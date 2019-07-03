‘No link’ found between infant deaths and Dundee incinerator emissions

Researchers say they have found no link between exposure to emissions from the Baldovie incinerator and infant deaths or reduced fetal growth.

The study did conclude, however, that living closer to an incinerator such as Baldovie, on the outskirts of Dundee, in itself may “slightly increase” risks associated with congenital heart defects and genital anomalies, compared to the general population.

But whether this is directly related to the incinerator or not is “inconclusive”.

The analysis looked at the risk of congenital anomalies in babies born to mothers living within 10km of 10 energy-from-waste plants (MWIs) in Scotland and England operating between 2003 and 2010.

The study, led by a team at Imperial College London and funded by Public Health England and the Scottish Government, addressed the question of any health impacts of emissions in newborn children.

The team used health data which included 219,486 births, stillbirths and terminations of pregnancy for fetal anomaly of which 5,154 were cases of congenital anomalies.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the UK Small Area Health Statistics Unit at Imperial College, said: “Based on the available data, our findings showing that there is no significant increased risk of infant death, stillbirth, preterm birth or effects on birth weight from municipal waste incinerators are reassuring.

“The findings on birth defects are inconclusive but our study design means we cannot rule out that living closer to an incinerator in itself may slightly increase the risk of some specific defects – although the reasons for this are unclear.”

The Baldovie incinerator, which has processed waste since 1994, is in the process of being replaced by a new £100 million plant being built by energy company MVV, in partnership with Dundee City and Angus councils.

Paul Carey, managing director of MVV, said the Baldovie plant operates to very strict emissions levels set by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency. The new facility is due to begin operations late next year.