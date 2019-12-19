No let-up from Dundee United despite 13-point lead insists boss Robbie

Boss Robbie Neilson insists there will be no letting up from Dundee United despite their 13-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Victory last weekend at a freezing Gayfield saw the Tangerines stretch their 100% record to eight games with their last loss coming at the start of October (see video below).

Added to that, second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle fell to a 3-1 defeat at Partick Thistle to allow Robbie’s side to extend their already sizeable lead.

With 19 matches of the league campaign still to play, there is still a lot of football to be played.

However, the Tannadice gaffer has confidence his side will keep their focus on winning because of the huge expectations at a club like United.

The United boss said: “Inverness dropping points at Partick helps us but we can only focus on ourselves.

© SNS

“We are sitting in a good position now but we have two tough games coming up over the Christmas period.

“You can see the players are very focused. The gap doesn’t mean anything because when you are at a club like Dundee United, you have to win every week.

“No matter if you are 10 points behind or 10 ahead, you have to win. We are paid to win and that’s what we will try to do.”

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

The Tangerines face two testing home fixtures before the new year as they welcome first Ayr United to Tannadice on Saturday.

That’s followed by the third derby of the season as fifth-placed Dundee take the short walk from Dens Park next Friday night, a match broadcast live on BT Sport.