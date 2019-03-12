No jail for Dundee thug who battered his ex on separate occasions

A violent thug has dodged a prison sentence for a cocaine-fuelled attack on his former partner.

Aaron Murray, 27, was ordered to perform unpaid work after battering his former partner on two separate occasions in February and October last year.

Murray had previously pleaded guilty by letter to three charges before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted culpably and recklessly seizing the woman at an address on Beauly Avenue on February 12 last year by pulling her towards him and engaging in a struggle, to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

Murray, who was listed as a prisoner at Perth, also pleaded guilty to attacking the same woman at an address on St Edmund Place on October 21.

He pinned her on to a bed before repeatedly punching her on the head, seizing her by the hair, dragging her by the hair, following her into the street and pulling her on to the ground.

Thereafter, on November 18, Murray breached his bail conditions by approaching and contacting his ex-girlfriend at various addresses in Dundee including Pillars Bar on Crichton Street and the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said that a community-based disposal would be “significantly more challenging” for Murray than simply being handed a jail term.

He said: “If he were in some way to fall away from strict adherence to the order, he’s aware he would be back to square one and that square one would be where the court would be looking at the offences, not taking into account his remand in custody.”

When passing sentence, Sheriff Murray said: “You pleaded guilty to two brutal, sustained assaults. You have little or no regard for females.

“The latter assault was exacerbated by cocaine abuse at that time.

“The order is going to be keeping you busy for some considerable time.”

Murray was sentenced to 200 hours’ unpaid work to be completed within 18 months, a restriction of liberty order between 7pm-7am as well as being placed on the Respect programme for domestic offenders.