No jail for Dundee serial abuser who punched and slapped ex as she held infant

A serial domestic abuser who assaulted his ex-partner as she held a child has been given one final chance or face being locked up again.

Shaun Dunn, 27, punched and slapped his former girlfriend in the face and seized her by the hair as she held an infant in her arms at a flat on Corso Street on April 5.

He also injured her by punching her on the body, shouted and swore at her, made offensive remarks and threatened her with violence.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Dunn had also refused to leave the flat, despite being repeatedly asked to by his former partner.

The Dryburgh Road man then held a knife to his neck and pressed it to his skin, causing his neck to bleed, which alarmed his victim. Dunn admitted charges of threatening behaviour and assault at an earlier hearing.

Both offences were aggravated by the fact they were against his ex-partner.

He was given a two-year community payback order with supervision and ordered to complete the Caledonian Programme – a rehabilitation scheme for domestic abusers – as a direct alternative to custody.

Sheriff Derek Reekie warned him that if he failed to comply with the court-mandated order he could face prison.

He told Dunn: “This is now, I think, your fourth domestic conviction.

“You’ve had community payback orders and custody. There’s no doubt that I could impose custody again but I’m satisfied there are alternatives.

“You have been recommended for the Caledonian Programme and you must engage with and comply with this or you’ll be back here.

“It is an alternative to custody and if there are any problems social work will order it back to court. There is no quick fix but I want to see if you can engage.”

Sheriff Reekie will review the order at a hearing on December 10.

Dunn was ordered to appear before the sheriff on that date.