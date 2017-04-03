A motorist escaped injury after a car burst into flames on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Fire crews were called out to the main road, near Longforgan, yesterday just after 2pm.

The Audi burst into flames in a layby. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the vehicle “well-alight”.

Just to confirm car on fire earlier this afternoon on A90 near Longforgan no injuries sustained #AllSafe — PC Mark Stewart (@LongforganPC) April 2, 2017

The vehicle was left in ruin with the front of the car totally destroyed.

Traffic was briefly disrupted due to smoke blowing over the carriageway..

Police officers were on hand to slow traffic while the fire was being dealt with.