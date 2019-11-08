Saturday, November 9th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee FC

No fresh injury worries for Dundee ahead of derby, says gaffer McPake

by George Cran
November 8, 2019, 4:53 pm
© APJames McPake knows the importance of tonight’s derby.
James McPake knows the importance of tonight’s derby.
Send us a story

Dundee boss James McPake will have almost a full squad to choose from for tonight’s derby clash.

The Dark Blues welcome Dundee United to Dens Park for the first time in more than two years for this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off.

And the home side have no fresh injury concerns for the big Championship contest.

Left-back Jordan Marshall was the big worry after he limped off early in last Friday’s home win over Greenock Morton.

Jordan Marshall, left.

However, he has been cleared to play while Marshall’s former Queen of the South team-mate Josh Todd is the only doubt for tonight.

The versatile midfielder picked up a nasty cut two weeks ago at Ayr United and it will be touch and go whether he is able to return to first-team duties.

The Dens gaffer said: “Jordan Marshall is OK to play but Josh Todd is still a concern.

© SNS
Dundee’s Josh Todd and Dundee United’s Jamie Robson during the city derby in August.

“He has trained but the stitches are in an awkward place on his ankle bone and it’s about how much he can tolerate.

“Other than those two we only have Jack Hamilton out. Jack is getting better, he’s more comfortable after his appendix surgery but he’s still at home.

“We are refreshed after three games in a week last week.”

Win £200 by guessing the first goal scorer in tonight’s derby! Click here to enter, free!

Meanwhile, James says his players must learn from their last derby experience.

The Dundee boss says an inability to defend their box saw the Tangerines rack up a massive 6-2 victory.

And he’s urged his players to be aware of that before tonight’s clash.

“The last time we didn’t defend our box well but we have been relatively strong on that,” he added.

© SNS
James McPake.

“We lost the game on that, not because we were out-played.

“It sounds daft because of the convincing scoreline but it came down to them defending their box better than us.

“We need to be aware of that tonight and we will be. There are plenty characters in our squad and that game hurt them.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“We needed to pick them up because we were only three games into a season.

“You are going to lose games but the manner you do sometimes hurts more than others and that was one.

“There was never a question things were going to go downhill from there because I knew exactly the type of characters in my squad.”

Tonight’s derby is sold out and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Click here for your chance to win £200 by guessing the first goalscorer in tonight’s derby!

Breaking