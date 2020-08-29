‘No evidence’ of coronavirus transmission in the community, says top Tayside doctor

A top doctor has said there is “no evidence” of coronavirus being transmitted in the community in Tayside.

This comes after two separate outbreaks at the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus and at Kingspark School in Dundee.

NHS Tayside bosses also highlighted the risk of too many people showing up for testing because they are overly-anxious about having the virus, now that schools are back.

At a meeting of the board this week, Dr Emma Fletcher, associate director of public health, said there had been “extensive” testing and contact tracing in connection with both outbreaks.

She said: “Public health continues to monitor the situation across Tayside and as a precaution we have taken the difficult decision to pause indoor care home visits because of the significant vulnerability of these residents should an outbreak occur in a care home setting.

“There has been an exceptional effort from the contact tracing team who have been able to chart all new cases and their associations across Tayside.

“Despite the few outbreaks, there is no evidence of community transmission at this point which gives us confidence, but we are aware it is a dynamic situation.”

Concerns had also been raised at the meeting over the capacity of Tayside’s coronavirus testing facilities due to an increased demand.

Emma-Jane Wells, who sits on the NHS board, said: “We have heard reports about an increase in demand for testing and issues with home testing kits, and in Dundee there is only a drive-in testing facility which is an issue for people who don’t drive.

“As a parent myself we are already seeing colds in circulation with children going back to school and now there are concerns over the availability of testing.”

Dr Drew Walker, the outgoing director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “The whole test and protect programme is absolutely critical to handling our emergence from lockdown and moving on with normality, but the testing aspect of that is proving challenging.

“We are working very closely with the Scottish Government to make sure those who need tests can access them.”

Grant Archibald, chief executive of the health board, added: “Mobile units have been sent to the 2 Sisters factory, Broxden in Perth and one to Forfar and people are being tested very quickly.

“We need to make sure we manage to test those who need it and not the worried well.”