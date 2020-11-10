Dundee boss James McPake says there is no Graham Dorrans-style clause in Charlie Adam’s contract as he looks to get one over old boss Paul Hartley

Any fears that Dundee star Charlie Adam might leave the club in a similar fashion to Graham Dorrans are unfounded.

Former Rangers, West Brom and Norwich man Dorrans had a release clause in his contract – one that was triggered three times – which allowed him to join Western Sydney Wanderers this week.

However, Dens boss James McPake has assured any worried Dees that no such arrangement exists for the 26-times capped Scotland international.

Asked whether Adam, the club’s top scorer this season, might be tempted elsewhere, McPake replied: “Absolutely not, there is no clause.”

On Dorrans departing, the Dundee manager said: “The middle of last week he told me there had been contact.

“He had the clause in his contract since he came and has knocked back two offers from England, one in the summer and one before. Offers that would have been better for him financially than here.

“For this one, it’s a chance with a young family for a life experience. He’s been nothing but professional, helped out with the young players and done his bit on the pitch but we’ve also helped Graham get his career back on track after a year and a bit out. It’s worked for both sides.

“It’s a sore one for us but we have midfielders and Charlie coming in is massive for us.”

Dundee, meanwhile, head into a tough Betfred Cup clash with Cove Rangers tonight without Dorrans and a number of other first-team players.

Central defender Lee Ashcroft will miss the match with illness while also missing are Jordon Forster and Callum Moore, though both have had protective boots removed.

Jonathan Afolabi, meanwhile, limped off against Alloa with a hamstring problem as did fellow-striker Osman Sow.

But there was some positive news on another frontman.

“Alex Jakubiak was back in training yesterday which is a bonus after his setback last week,” said McPake.

“He’ll not make tonight’s game. Osman Sow has a hamstring problem which is touch and go. Afolabi is better but he’s touch and go as well. We’ve a few missing.

“We also have a Covid case at moment which is a blow but is now part and parcel of football these days.

“It’s tough because I think we’ve been unlucky but I can’t complain or moan about injuries or illness because that’s part of football.

“I had them as a player but that’s part of the job. I always used to say that there were people in far worse situations who had serious illnesses but it’s hitting home even more in a pandemic which affects everyone.

“It doesn’t sit well with me to sit and complain about a depleted squad.”

In the opposite dugout tonight at Dens Park will be the man who signed McPake for Dundee back in 2014, Paul Hartley.

And the current Dundee boss expects a difficult evening for his team from the League One leaders.

He added: “Cove are a good side. I’m impressed with them and have huge respect for Paul and the way he works. They are a dangerous side and we saw against Hibs just how dangerous they can be.

“Paul was great for me, as was Neil McCann. Paul brought me to the club when I had even written myself off with my back injury. That’s when I really got into coaching.

“I like the way Paul coaches and his enthusiasm, I like his company but I’d definitely like to get one over him!”