No derby talk at Dens says Cammy Kerr as they focus on Inverness clash

There’s absolutely no derby talk at Dens Park says Cammy Kerr as first of all Dundee get ready for a tough Championship test against Inverness tomorrow.

The Dark Blues welcome their Highland opponents to Dens Park for the second time this season after knocking John Robertson’s side out of the Betfred Cup last month.

The attention for plenty fans, of both dark blue and tangerine persuasion, has already switched to next Friday’s derby.

Kerr accepts there’s nothing that can be done about that but insists the players are doing no such thing.

He told the Tele: “Everyone else must be thinking of that and it can be hard sometimes to ignore the distractions with everything that goes on seeing online that people have got their tickets and stuff like that.

“But as players we know we have a really tough game against Inverness first tomorrow.

“That’s our focus and once that’s done we move on to the next one.

“That’s why we are supposed to be professional football players because you have to stay professional.

“You have to stay focused, know what the aims are and that is only looking at tomorrow.

“It’s all about getting a result tomorrow.

“We are under no illusions how good Inverness are.

“We had a really tough game against them in the Betfred Cup, though I thought we were the better team.

“They are a really good side and John Robertson always has them set up well, so we need to make sure our tactics and performance are spot on.”

The warning for the Dark Blues is that, by Inverness’ recent history in this division as one of the strongest teams, they’ll be better than they were during that 1-0 loss at Dens.

Cammy added: “I think they will have improved since going out to us in the cup.

“That would have been deflating and then they got turned over by United the following week and that will have been a wake-up call.

“They are not used to getting turned over like that in this league because they are always a good, competitive side.

“We need to make sure we are at it come tomorrow.”

He added: “I think we have improved since then as well.

“We have a couple more signings in the door, the squad is starting to come together and there will be excitement after the performance last week.

“Even after the Ayr game, there was a real buzz about the place in the stands.

“People have been telling me they feel the buzz in the stands before games and that’s great to hear.

“If we can get that again this weekend it really helps.

“Looking at the fixtures, tomorrow will be three home games in a row and then United, so that’s still in the city and then another home game after that.

“That’s a time to, hopefully, build a foundation to kick on for the rest of the season.”

Dundee got a lot of plaudits for the way they went about the Aberdeen match last weekend.

Kerr says, though that is nice to hear, the result still stung.

“We took a lot from the game last week. We’re still hurting, though, because it was a scalp we could have taken and we were a couple of minutes from taking it.

“To do that would have been great and the sucker punch at the end killed that but the boys are happy with the performance. It should set us up going forward.

“I think straight from the off we were right at it and maybe that game has got rid of any doubts people had.”