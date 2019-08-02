No decision on renaming famed Globe Bar in Dundee city centre – but pub will receive six-figure investment

A brewer is set to pump a six-figure sum into one of the city’s oldest pubs – but has refused to rule out whether its name will change as part of the investment.

English brewing giant Greene King, which runs Globe Bar on Westport, says its plans will ensure it “continues to thrive for many years to come”.

But, amid rumours on social media that the new proposals could see a name change at the popular venue, Greene King would not be drawn on the potential to give the historic pub a new title.

A spokesman said: “We’re planning to make a significant six-figure investment in The Globe. This pub has a rich history at the centre of Dundee and this development will ensure the pub continues to thrive for many years to come.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We carried out a similarly large-scale revamp recently at the nearby Trades House which has been warmly received by the pub’s customers and highlights our dedication to ensuring our investments respect a pub’s heritage but equally stand it in a stronger position for the future.

“We have considered changing the pub’s name as part of the transformation but no firm decision has been taken on this yet.”

Worried Dundonians who recall drinking in The Globe in its many guises over the years have called on the pub giant to avoid renaming the popular boozer.

Tracy Hunter worked as a barmaid in the pub in the 1980s after it closed for a spell.

She said: “It’d be like trying to change the name of Mennie’s – you just wouldn’t do it. It’s part of our local history. We have to hold onto that.

“I worked there in the 80s and it was a great pub to work in.”

West End Labour councillor Richard McCready is also among those calling on the brewer to keep the pub name.

“The Globe has been the Globe for a very long time, and I think it would be a mistake to change that,” he said.