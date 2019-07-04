No deals for trialists as Dundee plan first-team roles for youth stars at Dens

Trialists Fraser Fyvie, Ryan Blair and James Murphy are unlikely to earn a contract after Dundee signed their preferred central midfielder in Jamie Ness.

The ex-Rangers man made his first appearance for the Dark Blues in their friendly draw with Nottingham Forest in Murcia.

© Getty

The Dark Blues had invited former Dundee United skipper Fyvie to train with them at the start of pre-season on June 21.

He was joined by former Falkirk and Swansea player Blair, who spent last season on loan at Dunfermline.

And American midfielder Murphy started the club’s 2-1 victory over Brechin City at the weekend.

However, none of the trio have done enough to earn a deal at Dens Park.

© Supplied

Manager James McPake confirmed his preference to give the club’s youth players a chance in his squad for the upcoming season.

He told the Tele in Murcia: “They trained well and they were great but it’s important for the younger kids like Finlay Robertson, Max Anderson, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Callum Moore to be in this environment because they are part of this squad now and it was important to get them on this trip.

“There were a couple left behind like Luke Strachan and Michael Cunningham who probably deserved to be here but there was a restricted number to bring.

“We thank the trialists for their efforts.”

The Dens gaffer is still very much on the lookout to improve other areas of his team with at least one striker required.

He added: “We are still working in the background because we are still short of where we want to be in certain areas.”