No-deal Brexit looks to be ruled out as MPs pass bill by ONE vote

A bill to force Theresa May to ask for an extension to the Brexit process has been passed by just a single vote by MPs.

The bill, put forward by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, was passed by the Commons in just one day, and aims to avoid a no-deal scenario altogether.

However, it will need to be approved by the House of Lords before it becomes law – and it would also still be for Brussels to decide whether to grant an extension.

The vote comes after the prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met for talks on Brexit.

The meeting was arranged ahead of a full day of talks on Thursday to see if they can agree a Brexit plan to put to a vote in Parliament ahead of an emergency EU summit on April 10.

If they can’t, Mrs May has pledged to put a number of options to the vote.

This will include the deal she has negotiated with the EU, which has already been rejected by MPs.