No criminal proceedings for former Dundee sheriff suspended over sex misconduct claims

A sheriff who was charged amid claims of sexual misconduct has been told he will no longer face criminal proceedings.

Jack Brown, who sits in court in Aberdeen but is originally from Dundee, was suspended from his role in January after an allegation about his behaviour was passed to police.

He was arrested and charged several days later.

At the time, police confirmed they were investigating the accusation and had been compiling a report to be passed to the procurator fiscal.

But last night the Crown Office confirmed that the charge faced by the 59-year-old had now been dropped.

A spokesman said the decision followed a “full and careful consideration” of the facts of the case.