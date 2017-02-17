No criminal proceedings or fatal accident inquiry is to be held following the deaths of twin brothers who drowned in a fish tank.

The Crown Office made its decision after two-year-olds Rhys and Shaun Scott died at their home in Dalgety Bay, Fife.

Their bodies were found in a garden fish tank at a rental property where the property owner ran a business breeding carp.

The Crown Office said no fatal accident inquiry would be held into their deaths and no criminal proceedings would be brought.

The boys were taken by ambulance to hospital where they died. Parents Mervyn Scott and Sarah Aitken have been informed of the decision.

An investigation was carried out by Police Scotland, the Health and Safety Executive and Fife Council after their deaths in March 2016.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “Crown counsel have concluded that there should be no criminal proceedings following the tragic deaths of Rhys and Shaun Scott at their home in Dalgety Bay in March 2016.

“After carefully considering the reports that were submitted to the procurator fiscal, crown counsel have also decided that there should be no fatal accident inquiry as the reasons for the tragedy were established during the course of the investigation.

“That investigation was carried out by Police Scotland, the Health and Safety Executive and Fife Council, with oversight from the specialist Scottish fatalities investigation unit of the Crown Office.

“The family of Rhys and Shaun have been informed of crown counsel’s instructions.”